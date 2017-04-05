East English's Greg Elliott picks Marquette, goes about business

Greg Elliott preferred a quiet and peaceful college basketball announcement.

On Tuesday morning, the Detroit East English Village senior guard committed to Marquette, posting his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Mr. Basketball finalist wanted to avoid the hoopla surrounding a big news conference or live television announcement. He didn’t even check Twitter for hours to see the reaction.

“Some people are probably surprised,” said Elliott, who averaged 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals last season. “I didn’t want to make it a big deal.”

Elliott, who entered his senior season with few college offers, became overwhelmed at times with the recruiting process. He narrowed his finalists to Detroit Mercy, Marquette, Michigan State and Providence.

He can sign with the Golden Eagles when the spring signing period opens April 12.

“I just wanted to get it over with,” Elliott said of Tuesday’s verbal. “No matter what decision I made, there would have been some people disappointed. But I felt Marquette was the best spot for me.”

Despite offering Elliott a chance for playing time next season, MSU could not secure his commitment.

“There was no particular reason I didn’t choose Michigan State,” he said. “I was impressed with their pitch, but I was more comfortable with Marquette. I wanted the best situation for me, as a player and person.”

Elliott said there were numerous reasons he chose the Golden Eagles, including the school’s other incoming freshmen. Detroit Cornerstone’s Jamal Cain, another Mr. Basketball finalist, and University of Detroit Jesuit forward Ike Eke also are headed to Marquette.

Elliott, Cain and Eke played for the same AAU team — The Family — last summer. Elliott and Cain are close buddies.

“That factored into his decision; Jamal is one of his best friends,” East English Village coach Juan Rickman said. “The ups and downs of college, and the grind of being a student-athlete, will be easier with a familiar face around. I think that was the ultimate factor.”

Elliott never felt rushed to make a choice. He took official visits to Marquette, MSU, Providence, Rice and Toledo. He also made numerous unofficial visits to Detroit Mercy.

“The visit to Marquette, I felt like I was around good people,” said Elliott, who attended the Golden Eagles’ home game against Creighton on March 4. “The environment was great, electric. The people in Milwaukee were great. It felt like somewhere I wanted to be.”

Marquette, coached by Steve Wojciechowski, finished last season 19-13 and lost to South Carolina in the NCAA tournament.