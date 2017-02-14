East Lansing boys, Laingsburg girls rise in AP hoops poll

Steve Finamore’s East Lansing boys basketball team can take a big step toward another conference championship this week.

The same is the case for the Laingsburg girls basketball team led by coach Doug Hurst.

As both teams chase repeats in their respective leagues, they moved up in the latest Associated Press high school basketball rankings.

The East Lansing boys moved into a tie for the No. 2 spot in Class A with Grand Rapids Christian, while the Laingsburg girls jumped up two spots to No. 4 in Class C.

The rise in the rankings come just as both play in games that will shape their conference races. East Lansing has a key CAAC Blue contest on Friday against Holt and also faces Grand Ledge. Laingsburg has key CMAC games against title contenders Bath and Pewamo-Westphalia this week.

East Lansing is one of four area boys teams ranked with three weeks left in the regular season. CMAC leader Pewamo-Westphalia, which suffered its first loss of the season last week, dropped to No. 6 in Class C. GLAC leader Lansing Christian is No. 8 and Fowler is No. 10 in Class D to round out the other boys teams featured in the poll.

CAAC White champion Williamston continues to be the highest ranked girls team in the Lansing area. The Hornets remained No. 3 in Class B this week.

Williamston and Laingsburg are among seven girls teams in the latest rankings. CAAC Red leader DeWitt is No. 6 in Class A, while CAAC Blue leader East Lansing is among the teams receiving votes just outside the top 10.

Laingsburg is joined in the Class C rankings by Pewamo-Westphalia, which is No. 10 this week. Carson City-Crystal is among the teams receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Class C.

Portland St. Patrick is receiving votes in Class D.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL



BOYS



The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Clarkston (3) (15-0) 59

2. East Lansing (1) (14-0) 54

(tie) Grand Rapids Christian (14-0) 54

4. Muskegon (16-0) 49

5. Kalamazoo Central (13-1) 41

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (13-3) 38

7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (14-1) 37

8. Macomb Dakota (14-3) 34

9. Holland West Ottawa (14-1) 29

10.Detroit King (14-2) 25

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit East English (13-3) 18.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4) (15-0) 74

2. River Rouge (1) (14-1) 70

3. New Haven (15-1) 65

4. Benton Harbor (15-1) 58

5. Frankenmuth (13-1) 48

6. Hillsdale (16-0) 42

7. Bridgeport (13-1) 41

8. Grand Rapids Cath. Central (13-2) 39

9. Wayland (13-3) 33

10. Big Rapids (13-1) 24

Others 12 or more receiving votes: Ludington (13-1) 22, Freeland (13-2) 18, Hazel Park (10-4) 13.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (5) (14-0) 75

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (13-0) 67

3. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (14-0) 57

4. Sand Creek (15-0) 50

5. Niles Brandywine (16-0) 49

6. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-1) 46

7. Flint Beecher (12-3) 44

8. Norway (14-1)42

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (15-1)39

10. Marlette (15-1)33

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Breckenridge (12-1) 24, Michigan Center (15-0) 23, Detroit Cornerstone (10-4) 14.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (5) (15-0) 75

2. Southfield Christian (11-3) 67

(tie) Hillman (13-0) 67

4. Buckley (13-0) 60

5. Bark River-Harris (12-3) 48

6. Bellaire (12-1) 46

7. Pickford (12-3) 43

8. Lansing Christian (12-3) 41

9. Frankfort-Elberta (11-2) 38

10. Fowler (9-4) 23

Others receiving votes: Brimley (11-5) 21.

GIRLS



The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit King (4) (16-1) 60

2. Warren Cousino (16-2) 54

3. Midland Dow (14-2) 53

4. Saginaw Heritage (15-1) 48

5. Port Huron Northern (16-2) 40

6. DeWitt (16-1) 39

7. Southfield A & T (12-4) 33

8. Muskegon Mona Shores (14-3) 31

9. Clarkston (14-3) 20

10. East Kentwood (16-1) 17

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Marquette (15-2) 16, East Lansing (14-2) 16, Hartland (15-1) 15, Northville (15-1)12.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (15-0) 60

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (17-0) 56

3. Williamston (15-1) 52

4. Grand Rapids Cath. Central (16-1) 48

5. Freeland (17-0) 44

6. Marshall (14-2) 40

7. Hamilton (15-1) 36

8. Kalkaska (11-2) 28

9. Ida (14-2) 27

10. Bay City John Glenn (12-4) 17

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Muskegon Oakridge (14-2) 15.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. Sandusky (3) (16-0) 72

2. Centreville (16-1) 65

3. Traverse City St. Francis (13-1) 61

4. Laingsburg (14-1) 49

5. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (2) (11-3) 48

6. Munising (17-0) 47

7. Norway (16-0) 42

8. Reese (15-2) 36

9. St. Ignace LaSalle (15-2) 34

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-2) 31

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Blissfield (14-2) 21, Carson City-Crystal (14-2) 19, Flint Hamady (11-5) 15, Galesburg-Augusta (13-2) 15.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Pittsford (5) (17-0) 75

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (14-1) 68

3. Hillman (15-1) 64

4. Waterford Our Lady (14-3) 63

5. Gaylord St. Mary (15-1) 55

6. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (15-2) 48

7. Baraga (14-2) 46

8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (13-3) 34

9. Bellaire (11-4) 32

10. Cedarville (11-5) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Pickford (14-3) 23, Portland St. Patrick (10-6) 18, Engadine (11-4) 17.