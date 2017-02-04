East Lansing boys stay perfect with win over Everett

EAST LANSING – Westin Myles and the East Lansing boys basketball team have been pushed a few different occasions this winter.

Each time the Class A No. 3-ranked Trojans have been up to the challenge. Friday was no different, as East Lansing found a way to get past its latest test.

Myles led a balanced attack with 15 points as the Trojans remained unbeaten with a 57-49 CAAC Blue victory over Everett.

“(This win) felt real good,” said Myles, who added three rebounds and two blocks. “Personally, I always think of Everett as one of our rivals, especially after last year and losing to them in the regional finals. It’s always nice to beat a team like that. They are good, they are aggressive and they play tough.”

Noah Schon added 12 points off the bench, DeAndre Robinson scored 11 and Brandon Johns had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (13-0, 9-0 CAAC Blue).

“That’s what helps us – the balance,” East Lansing coach Steve Finamore said. “We have seven, eight, nine guys, and sometimes 10, who can pick up the slack. Noah Schon comes in tonight and hits a couple of 3s.

“Some nights Brandon is not going to have it and other guys step up.”

Nyreel Powell, who was celebrating his 18th birthday, had a team-high 14 points to lead Everett (7-6, 5-4), which had its two-game winning streak halted. Dante Walton contributed 13 points for the Vikings.

Everett, the only team to beat East Lansing since the start of last season, never led Friday. But the Vikings had opportunities in what was a tight second half. Everett was within a point in the middle stages of the third quarter before Johns and Myles answered with buckets to extend the lead.

East Lansing answered again when the Vikings pulled within three with just under five minutes left in the game. Johns and Schon hit back-to-back 3s as part of an 8-1 run over the next three minutes that put the Trojans’ lead in double figures.

“We had our opportunities and we just couldn’t capitalize on their mistakes,” Powell said.

“We just played lackadaisical. We had them within three. We were just lackadaisical.”

Myles said experience has played a part in the Trojans’ – who have won 36 of 37 games since the start of last season – ability to respond when they have been tested.

“This whole year, like against Holt and Everett and in a couple other games, we’ve had close games or the teams would be beating us,” Myles said. “Every time we’ve came back and won. There’s just something about us – we’ve played for a long time together and we kind of just click together. We never give up and we end up coming out with the W. It’s real nice.”

