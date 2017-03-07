East Lansing boys top Grand Ledge in district opener

LANSING – Deandre Robinson knows he can make things more difficult for opponents when he gets into attack mode.

The senior channeled that mode in the second half Monday.

And it led to another good result for the No. 2-ranked East Lansing boys basketball team.

Robinson had 15 of his 18 points in the second half while helping the CAAC Blue champion Trojans pull away for a 64-47 victory over Grand Ledge in a Class A district opener at Eastern’s Don Johnson Fieldhouse.

“I know when I start playing bad, I’ve just got to talk to myself and pick myself up and say I’ve got to attack and get to the rack,” said Robinson, who added six rebounds, five steals and four assists. “When I attack, it’s kind of hard to stop.”

East Lansing coach Steve Finamore thought Robinson and others attacking was the biggest difference in the second half that led to the Trojans turning a five-point halftime advantage into another big win.

“Deandre attacked and we need him in attack mode,” Finamore said. “Sometimes he gets in cool mode. We have cool and competitive. We have to stay competitive.

“We want guys to compete and go to the basket”

Brandon Johns turned in another monster performance, scoring 21 points and grabbing 19 rebounds to help the Trojans (21-0) advance to face Waverly in a district semifinal Wednesday. Noah Schon added 11 points.

Nick Crocker had 10 points to lead Grand Ledge, which closed the season with a 7-14 record.

“Against a team of that caliber, you’ve got to play 32 minutes.” Grand Ledge coach Scott Lewis said. “You have to limit their easy field goals and high percentage field goals. We’ve got to make sure they don’t get offensive transition buckets and we’ve also got to make sure they don’t get second chance points. I feel like those are the two things that hurt us the most.”

East Lansing led 25-20 at the intermission, before taking control by outscoring the Comets 23-9 in the third quarter. Robinson and Schon combined for 17 points in the third while helping the Trojans overcome a slow start to get past Grand Ledge for a third time.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Finamore said. “They’re hungry, they’re desperate, they want to knock us off. We’re the heavyweight champ of the world right now and you come with everything you’ve got. Our guys are so mature now. Brandon had 19 rebounds today. He was a beast on the boards and he was a beast on defense in the back.”

