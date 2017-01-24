East Lansing, DeWitt girls move up in state hoops poll

The East Lansing and DeWitt girls basketball teams have continued their winning ways to take sole possession of first place in their leagues.

And both have also moved up in the latest Associated Press state basketball rankings.

East Lansing, which has won eight straight, is tied for No. 6 with Clarkston, while DeWitt is up to No. 8 in the latest Class A poll.

East Lansing defeated Okemos in what was a matchup of teams unbeaten and tied atop the CAAC Blue last Friday. DeWitt has won three straight since a loss to Waverly earlier this month and has taken a half-game lead over the Warriors atop the CAAC Red standings.

East Lansing and DeWitt are among seven Lansing area girls team that appear in this week’s poll.

CAAC White-leading Williamston and CMAC leader Pewamo-Westphalia are the highest ranked girls teams. Williamston is No. 3 in Class B, while Pewamo-Westphalia is No. 3 in Class C.

Joining P-W in the Class C rankings is CMAC co-leader Laingsburg, which is No. 6. Portland St. Patrick is No. 4 in Class D.

Ithaca, which has won eight straight since a season-opening loss to P-W, is among the teams receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Class B to round out the area’s girls teams featured in this week’s poll.

On the boys side, Lansing Christian remains the highest-ranked Lansing area team and is No. 2 in Class D. The Pilgrims fell a spot this week and were replaced by defending state champion Powers North Central atop the Class D poll.

East Lansing and Pewamo-Westphalia – the lone unbeaten area teams – each remained ranked No. 3 this week. East Lansing is No. 3 in Class A and received a first-place vote, while P-W holds the No. 3 spot in Class C.

Williamston and Fowler are the only other boys teams from the Lansing area in the AP rankings. Williamston is No. 10 in Class B and Fowler is No. 9 in Class D.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

Lansing area high school basketball power poll

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

BOYS

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Clarkston (3) (10-0) 73

2. Grand Rapids Christian (1) (8-0) 69

3. East Lansing (1) (10-0) 64

4. Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-2) 58

5. Detroit East English (9-1) 53

6. Muskegon (10-0) 50

7. Macomb Dakota (9-3) 43

8. Kalamazoo Central (9-1) 39

9. Holland West Ottawa (8-1) 36

10. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (10-1) 32

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit King (9-2) 13, Saline (10-2) 12, Walled Lake Western (9-1) 12.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (10-0) 59

2. River Rouge (1) (11-0) 57

3. Benton Harbor (11-0) 51

4. New Haven (9-1) 44

5. Bridgeport (9-0) 40

6. Wayland (7-2) 31

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1) 30

8. Big Rapids (8-0) 28

(tie) Freeland (8-0) 28

10. Williamston (10-1) 24

Others receiving votes: Hazel Park (7-2) 22, Dundee (10-1) 16, Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 13.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (4) (9-0) 74

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (8-0) 65

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0) 60

4. Norway (10-0) 53

5. Flint Beecher (1) (7-3) 49

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-0) 46

7. Sand Creek (9-0) 39

8. Beaverton (8-1) 37

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (10-0) 34

10. Negaunee (7-2) 23

Others receiving votes: Marlette (11-0) 22, Niles Brandywine (10-0) 20, Hanover-Horton (7-1) 20, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 18.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (9-0) 74

2. Lansing Christian (1) (9-1) 69

3. Buckley (7-0) 60

(tie)Hillman (7-0) 60

5. Southfield Christian (6-2) 50

6. Bark River-Harris (9-1) 49

7. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (6-4) 46

8. Bellaire (8-1) 42

9. Fowler (6-2) 30

10. Frankfort-Elberta (5-2) 21

(tie) Brimley (7-3) 21

Others receiving votes: Pickford (6-3) 14, Baldwin (7-1) 13.

GIRLS

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Total Points

1. Saginaw Heritage (2) (12-0) 71

2. Detroit King (2) (9-1) 70

3. Warren Cousino () (9-2) 68

4. Midland Dow (9-2) 57

5. Port Huron Northern (10-2) 48

6. Clarkston (11-2) 37

(tie) East Lansing (9-1) 37

8. DeWitt (10-1) 36

9. Southfield A & T (7-3) 27

(tie) Muskegon Mona Shores (9-3) 27

Others receiving 12 or more votes: East Kentwood (11-1) 19, Marquette (10-1) 16, Hartland (10-1) 15, Hudsonville (11-1) 13, Northville (10-1) 12, Detroit Renaissance (9-1) 12.

Class B

School Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (9-0) 74

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (11-0) 71

3. Williamston (11-1) 64

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) 60

5. Marshall (10-1) 56

6. Freeland (9-0) 49

7. Bay City John Glenn (8-2) 45

8. Kalkaska (6-0) 31

9. Ida (9-1) 30

10. Hamilton (10-1) 28

Others receiving votes: Ithaca (8-1) 22, Frankenmuth (9-2) 20, Marine City (11-0) 14.

Class C

School Total Points

1. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (2) (8-0) 68

2. Sandusky (2) (11-0) 66

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (9-1) 55

4. Flint Hamady (9-1) 53

5. Traverse City St. Francis (1) (8-1) 52

6. Laingsburg (9-1) 49

7. Reese (10-1) 43

8. Hemlock (10-1) 42

(tie)Centreville (11-1) 42

10. St. Ignace LaSalle (8-1) 27

Others receiving votes: Norway (10-0) 26, Munising (10-0) 19, Michigan Center (9-1) 14, Burton Bendle (10-1) 13, Byron (9-1) 12.

Class D

School Total Points

1. Pittsford (5) (12-0) 75

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (11-0) 70

3. Cedarville (9-1) 61

4. Portland St. Patrick (9-2) 55

5. Hillman (9-1) 53

6. Bellaire (8-2) 39

7. Waterford Our Lady (8-3) 36

8. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (10-2) 33

(tie) Rogers City (8-2) 33

10. Baraga (8-2) 23

Others receiving votes: Crystal Falls Forest Park (8-2) 20, Novi Franklin Road Christian (8-2) 15, Engadine (7-2) 13, McBain Northern Michigan Christian (6-3) 13, Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 12.