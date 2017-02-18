East Lansing fends off Holt, clinches CAAC Blue title

HOLT – Brandon Johns and the East Lansing boys basketball team made sure to check off one of the major goals on their to-do list Friday.

And now the quest for the Class A No. 2-ranked Trojans will center on chasing their other lofty goals.

East Lansing captured a share of the CAAC Blue title Friday night by fending off a late charge to record a 66-61 road victory over short-handed Holt in a matchup of two of the area’s best teams.

Westin Myles and Brandon Johns each hit a pair of free throws in the final 12 seconds to help seal the win for the Trojans (16-0, 12-0 CAAC Blue).

“It’s real big,” said Myles, who had 13 points. “Last time we played them we were down by 16 and we had to come all the way back from that. Holt is a good team and (so is) everyone else in our conference. It’s nice to be named the best team in the conference. That’s real nice.”

Johns had a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds, Noah Schon added 15 points off the bench and DeAndre Robinson scored 11 for East Lansing, which was won 35 consecutive regular-season games and 29 straight CAAC Blue contests.

The Trojans haven’t lost a league game since Feb. 17, 2015, and can finish the league schedule unbeaten with victories over Eastern and Okemos next week.

“Winning the conference is big and we’ve got a share of it now, but now we’ve got to turn around and we’ve got to come back and practice on Sunday and keep pushing them and keep working hard like we’re 0-0,” East Lansing coach Steve Finamore said.

Jaron Faulds had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Artavious King added 16 points and five steals for Holt, which had its chances to hand East Lansing its first conference loss in two years. The Rams, who played without three players because of their roles in an on-court altercation in Tuesday’s win over Everett, trailed by 11 with just under three minutes remaining after a 3 by Schon. But a 13-3 run that featured 3s by King, Troy Jordan and Robera Mengesha and was capped by a Josh Denning layup pulled the Rams within a point with 41 seconds left.

Holt (12-4, 10-2) had possession with a chance to take the lead before turning it over. Myles hit a pair of free throws to lengthen the East Lansing lead and the Rams missed a potential game-tying 3. Johns then closed out the win with a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining.

“We needed to make a couple more plays,” Holt coach Matt Essell said. “The kids made a ton of plays down the stretch. It was just a few too many turnovers probably and we missed some shots we normally make. They are really good. That’s most of it – they are really good. I’m proud of the guys.

“After the week we’ve had, and as physically and mentally draining as it’s been, we could have just kind of checked out at that point, missing three really good players tonight. It would have been really easy to go away at that point and I give these guys a lot of credit.”

Schon, who had nine points in the final quarter for East Lansing, said pulling out another tight win shows what the Trojans are capable of accomplishing.

“We just have great chemistry and we trust each other,” he said. “We feel that we can accomplish anything together.”

