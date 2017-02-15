East Lansing girls stop red-hot Grand Ledge

EAST LANSING – Aazhenii Nye and the East Lansing girls basketball team are on a mission to do something great.

And the Trojans took another step toward that goal Tuesday night.

Nye scored 13 points as East Lansing put a stop to Grand Ledge’s seven-game winning streak by defeating the Comets, 73-41, in a CAAC Blue matchup.

“We know that they’re a really well-coached team, and we know it’s harder to play a team the second time,” Nye said. “I’m really proud of how we all worked together tonight, and we need to continue to achieve goals like this that we have.”

After a back-and-forth first quarter, which, in the end, found the Trojans (15-2, 11-0) trailing Grand Ledge by two, East Lansing opened the second quarter on an 18-5 run. The Trojans’ Amelia McNutt scored nine of her 14 points during that stretch and helped her team take a 34-24 lead into the half.

East Lansing busted that lead even wider when it began the second half, scoring 20 points before the Comets (12-5, 8-3) scored their first field goal. Trojan freshman Aaliyah Nye scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the third.

East Lansing has picked up three straight wins since it lost to Class B No. 3-ranked Williamston by 27 points at the end of January.

“It seemed like tonight … it felt like the girls, collectively, were more confident,” Trojans coach Rob Smith said. “Whenever you face adversity like we have, and you deal with it head-on … then you have the opportunity to be a champion.”

Grand Ledge looked as if it was on the way to add to its win streak after a strong first quarter. Sophomore guard Mackenzie Todd scored seven of her nine points in the opening quarter. Her 3-pointer as the first eight minutes expired handed the Comets a two-point lead going into the second quarter.

Grand Ledge’s Courtney Sharland also scored nine points, and Andrea Kinloch added eight.

“I was really pleased with the way we competed in the first quarter,” Comets coach David Jones said. “East Lansing can get that momentum on you, and you have to be able to retaliate, come back and keep up with it. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t have any answers (after the second quarter run).

“Unfortunately, it was a tough loss. We hoped to close the gap against them.”

The Trojans’ Jaida Hampton added 13 points.

Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.