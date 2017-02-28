East Lansing leads area teams in final boys basketball state poll

Brandon Johns and the East Lansing boys basketball team will head into the state playoffs as one of the teams to beat in Class A.

The Trojans received one first-place vote and are the No. 2-ranked team in the final Associated Press state poll of the season.

East Lansing, which has a chance to complete a perfect regular season if it gets past Waverly and Lansing Catholic this week, has been ranked in the top three in Class A all season. The Trojans, who have won 42 of their last 43 games, are one of five Lansing area teams featured in the final boys rankings.

Pewamo-Westphalia, the CMAC champion, is ranked No. 7 in Class C. In Class D, Lansing Christian and Fowler remain in the top 10 of the Class D poll. Lansing Christian, which shared the GLAC title with Leslie, is tied for No. 8, while Fowler is No. 10.

Ithaca, which won the TVC West and completed the regular season 18-2, is among the teams receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Class B.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOYS

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Christian (4) (18-0) 74

2. East Lansing (1) (18-0) 70

3. Muskegon (19-0) 63

3. Clarkston (17-1) 63

5. Macomb Dakota (17-3) 50

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (15-3) 49

7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (18-1) 44

8. Kalamazoo Central (17-2) 40

9. Holland West Ottawa (18-1) 35

10. Detroit Cass Tech (16-3) 32

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Romulus (15-4) 16, Detroit East English (13-4) 16.

Class B

School Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (19-0) 59

2. River Rouge (1) (17-1) 57

3. New Haven (18-1) 51

4. Hillsdale (19-0) 45

5. Benton Harbor (17-2) 43

6. Bridgeport (18-1) 35

7. Frankenmuth (16-2) 32

8. Ludington (17-1) 29

9. Wayland (17-3) 22

10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (15-3) 21

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Big Rapids (17-1) 17, Ithaca (18-2) 16.

Class C

School Total Points

1. McBain (4) (19-0) 74

2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (18-0) 65

3. Sand Creek (18-0) 60

4. Flint Beecher (1) (15-4) 48

4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (17-1) 48

6. Norway (17-1) 41

7. Pewamo-Westphalia (17-1) 40

8. Michigan Center (18-0) 39

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (16-2) 38

(tie) Marlette (18-1) 38

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Niles Brandywine (18-1) 31, Schoolcraft (17-1) 24.

Class D

School Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (17-0) 60

2. Southfield Christian (15-3) 56

3. Hillman (17-0) 51

4. Buckley (18-0) 49

5. Pickford (15-3) 38

6. Bellaire (17-1) 36

7. Bark River-Harris (13-4) 27

8. Frankfort-Elberta (13-5) 22

(tie) Lansing Christian (14-6) 22

10. Fowler (12-6) 18

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Baldwin (17-1) 15.