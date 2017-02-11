East Lansing-Holt boys rematch highlights upcoming games

East Lansing has found a way to get past each of its tests so far and remains the lone unbeaten basketball team in the Lansing area.

The Class A No. 3-ranked Trojans have one of their biggest challenges of the season looming Friday.

East Lansing travels to face Holt on Friday in a key CAAC Blue matchup, which highlights the upcoming week of basketball games in the Lansing area. The Trojans enter the week with a game lead over Holt atop the CAAC Blue standings with four remaining.

The East Lansing and Holt matchup features two of the area’s top players in Brandon Johns and Jaron Faulds. Both Johns and Faulds had big performances in the first meeting between the teams, which East Lansing won. Johns stole the show by returning from an eye injury to help the Trojans overcome a 16-point second-half deficit to knock off Holt.

The Rams have won six straight since their loss to East Lansing, which included a key overtime victory over Okemos on Friday that kept them a game out of first.

East Lansing enters this week with 27 straight CAAC Blue wins and 33 consecutive regular-season victories. The last league loss for the Trojans was to Everett on Feb. 17, 2015.

Here is a look at the other big games in the Lansing area this week.

GIRLS – BATH AT LAINGSBURG (7 p.m. Tuesday): This contest starts a big week for Laingsburg, which has games against the other top contenders in the CMAC. Bath and Laingsburg enter the week tied atop the league standings with one league loss. Laingsburg posted a two-point win over the Bees in last month’s meeting between the schools.

BOYS – ST. JOHNS AT WILLIAMSTON (7 p.m. Tuesday): The Redwings travel to face Williamston in a matchup of CAAC league leaders. St. Johns, which has a 2.5 game lead in the CAAC Red, has won five straight since a loss to East Lansing. Williamston, which has a game lead in the CAAC White with two remaining, has split its last four games. St. Johns is 3-0 against the CAAC White this season, while Williamston is 2-1 against CAAC Red competition.

GIRLS – GRAND LEDGE AT EAST LANSING (7:30 p.m. Tuesday): The Comets have won seven straight since a loss last month to East Lansing. Grand Ledge is two games behind East Lansing in the CAAC Blue and needs a win and help if it wants to win a league title. The Trojans could claim at least a share of another CAAC Blue title by the end of the week with wins over Grand Ledge on Tuesday and Holt on Friday.

Lansing area high school basketball standings

GIRLS – LAINGSBURG AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (7 p.m. Thursday): The Pirates enter the week with four consecutive wins since falling to Bath in late January. P-W will be trying to complete the regular season series sweep of Laingsburg, who it beat 38-31 last month. Laingsburg enters the week with seven straight wins since suffering its lone loss of the season to the Pirates.

GIRLS – DEWITT AT HASLETT (7:30 p.m. Friday): DeWitt took a big step toward repeating as CAAC Red champions with a road win over Waverly on Friday. The Panthers will now have to get past Haslett, which is a game outside of first in the league. Freshman Imania Baker has been surging for the Vikings, who have won five straight.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.