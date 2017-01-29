East Lansing-Williamston girls showdown highlights week ahead

A matchup between the hottest two girls basketball teams in the Lansing area highlights the basketball schedule for the upcoming week.

Some Division I basketball prospects will be on display when East Lansing hosts Williamston Tuesday in a contest featuring league leaders and state-ranked teams.

Junior guard Maddie Watters has been one of the area’s top scorers and leads Class B No. 3-ranked Williamston, which has won eight straight since a loss to Class A state-ranked Port Huron Northern in mid-December. The Hornets (12-1) are in the drivers seat for another CAAC White title and own a three-game lead in the league.

Juniors Jaida Hampton, Amelia McNutt and Aazh Nye have averaged double figures in scoring for Class A No. 6-ranked East Lansing, which entered its game Saturday against Muskegon with 10 consecutive wins since suffering a one-point loss on the road to DeWitt in early December. The Trojans (11-1) own a one game lead over Okemos atop the CAAC Blue standings.

Here’s a look at other upcoming games to watch as the calendar turns to February.

BOYS – EVERETT AT EAST LANSING (6 p.m. Friday): The Class A No. 3-ranked (12-0) Trojans’ only loss since the start of the 2015-16 season has come to Everett, and Friday will mark the second meeting of the season between the teams. East Lansing posted a 59-53 road win over the Vikings in December in what has been one of its closest games this season. Everett (7-5) enters its contest on a two-game winning streak.

BOYS – LAINGSBURG AT DANSVILLE (7 p.m. Friday): Outside of unbeaten Pewamo-Westphalia, Laingsburg and Dansville have been two of the hottest teams in the CMAC in recent weeks. Laingsburg (6-3) has won four straight since a loss earlier this to month to P-W and heads into the week in second place in the CMAC. Dansville (6-5) has won five of six since starting the season 1-4 and is tied for third in the league with Fowler and Fulton. The Aggies’ lone recent loss was a two-point setback to P-W on Wednesday.

GIRLS – GRAND LEDGE AT OKEMOS (7:30 p.m., Friday): The Comets and Chiefs are the top contenders in the CAAC Blue and are within two games of league-leading East Lansing. Grand Ledge (10-4, 6-2) has won five straight since falling to East Lansing earlier this month. Okemos (9-3, 7-1) has won five of its last six with the lone loss in that stretch to East Lansing. The Chiefs posted a 53-44 win over Grand Ledge in the earlier meeting between the teams.

BOYS – OLIVET AT LESLIE (7:30 p.m. Friday): Defending GLAC champion Leslie gave itself a shot at a repeat with a road victory over league-leading Lansing Christian on Friday. The Blackhawks (6-5, 4-2) are tied with Olivet (7-4, 4-2) for second in the GLAC and are a game behind Lansing Christian. Leslie posted a 10-point win over the Eagles in their earlier matchup.

