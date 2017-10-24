East Ridge (Fla.) star Justin Watkins excited to receive Under Armour jersey

East Ridge (Clemont, Fla.) star Justin Watkins welcomes any attention that isn’t centered around his recruitment, so Tuesday morning when the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to Watkins’ school and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game, he was all smiles.

The Under Armour All-Amreica Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Watkins decommitted from Texas in June after flipping his commitment from Florida State to the Longhorns back in February.

This season, Watkins, who is ranked No. 17 overall in the ESPN 300, has been dually-dominant, racking up 539 receiving yards and seven touchdowns and 468 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

