East Texas football player hospitalized in assault after practice

Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey tells the Palestine Herald-Press that 18-year-old Palestine High School player Michael Stanczak is in intensive care in a Dallas hospital with several facial injuries, including a broken jaw and nose. He had Thursday what’s expected to be the first of several reconstructive surgeries.

The name of the student arrested Thursday night has been withheld. Authorities say the attack occurred after practice Wednesday.

Palestine Independent School District Superintendent Jason Marshall says the case is under investigation but he can’t comment on specifics.