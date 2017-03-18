East tops West in LHSCA Girls' All-Star game

Even though the East Team in Saturday’s Louisiana High School Coaches’ Association All-Star game was missing its main star, coach Korey Arnold’s club had little trouble dispatching the West 98-61 in the Bossier Parish Community College gym.

Destrehan’s Cara Ursin, a Baylor signee and the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, remained home with the flu, but might have made little difference in this one. The East got solid games from Kansas signee Micaela Wilson (Rayville) and Tulane signees Kaila Anderson (University) and Krystal Freeman (Pineville), along with Western Kentucky signee Sherry Porter (Madison Prep) to win going away.

“We definitely had a lot of talent out there. We had post layers who could shoot 3s, and guards who could drive it and do what they wanted,” East coach Korey Arnold said. “But even though this was an all-star game, I told them not to forget their defense – and I think that’s evident by the score in holding an all-star team to just 61 points.”

Sponsored by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission for a fifth consecutive year, the event tipped off with the girls’ contest at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 3 p.m. playing in front of a full house in the BPCC gym.

Wilson was named the game’s outstanding player after scoring 14 points with three blocks and a half-dozen rebounds.

“We just went out there and had some fun with our team bonding,” Wilson said. “I was impressed with Porter driving to the goal, but everybody on my team performed well tonight.”

Porter led all scorers with 16 points, while Freeman added 14 and Kelsey Pinera 11 (Cabrini) for the East.

Southeastern signee Morgan Carrier (New Iberia), McNeese signee Koko Daniels (Barbe) and Natchitoches Central’s Kierra Brimzy were solid for the West team, coached by Evangel’s Meoka Young, and Byrd’s Toni Martinez. Alexandra Saucier of South Beauregard was the West’s only double figure scorer with 10 points.

“I thought it was a good game and I enjoyed coaching this group of all-stars,” Young said. “It was a great weekend and I look forward to doing this again in a couple of years.”

Buckets by Wilson and Porter to open the game staked the East to a 5-0 lead and they never trailed. An 8-2 run by the West to end the first quarter and move into the second allowed that club to pull within 20-17 with 9 minutes remaining in the first half. But the East answered with a 16-2 run with buckets from six different players to get a 36-19 advantage before Saline’s Meosha Barnum stopped the run with a 14-footer.

The West never recovered and for the remainder of the contest it was just about whether or not the East would hit the century mark.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6