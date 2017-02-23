Eastern duo lifts program to new heights

As jump shots rain down Tuesday afternoon at Eastern High School, senior girls basketball standout Taylor Drury cheers her teammates on from the baseline. Drury joyfully counts made baskets aloud as the Musketeers wrap up practice.

Beyond the 3-point arc, junior star Rachel Stewart sets her feet and launches from the right wing. As her shot rattles in, players shout the number of consecutive makes in unison, all with a smile from cheek to cheek.

Eastern girls basketball is headed to the school’s first state-championship appearance in any sport – a matchup for a Class 2A title Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis – but the Musketeers, coach Michael McBride said, are anything but tense.

“They’ve just been really loose all the time,” McBride said. “They haven’t showed any sense of pressure or anxiety. They’ve been really, really good, so it’s been fun for me.”

After the team concludes practice at center court, players gather around to attempt half-court heaves, spearheaded by Drury and Stewart. The duo, albeit as laid back as any other member of the team, is largely responsible for the Musketeers’ monumental success.

At 19.1 and 15.5 points per game, respectively, Stewart and Drury account for more than 60 percent of the team’s scoring, and they do it efficiently. Stewart, who scored 34 to lift Eastern to a semi-state title, nets 55 percent of her field-goal attempts, and Drury sinks 50 percent. The senior also pulls down a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game, and Stewart is second at 5.8.

“(Rachel’s) got a motor that doesn’t quit,” McBride said. “She’s fully of energy. She comes to work every day and tries to get better, and she’s never satisfied. She never gets tired. Her play, her passion has been great. Taylor’s leadership has been through the roof. If I could have identified a way for Taylor to finish her career, this would have been it. Her leadership has been outstanding. It’s really taken the pressure off of me.”

In addition to the weight lifted off McBride’s shoulders, the 10-year coach said Drury and Stewart help pave the way for others to succeed, too. Behind that leadership, the Musketeers have rattled off 14 straight wins.

Eastern sat at 8-7 after three straight losses in late December, but the Musketeers, who “learned a lot about themselves,” McBride said, during the skid, have since then outscored their opponents by 13.3 points all the while holding them to less than 40 per outing.

Increased offensive contributions from other areas, McBride said, also helped keyed Eastern’s deep postseason run. Two juniors – Savannah Emmert (4.3 PPG) and Jeronica Judson (3.3) – start alongside Drury and Stewart, and freshman Isabell Claywell (6.2) runs the show at point guard. Seniors Holly Purlee (3.8) and Kolbi Sponcel (1.8), along with freshman Caylee Graves (1.9), are more weapons for the Musketeers.

“There are five girls on the court,” Stewart said. “So they have to guard their girl. Isabell’s stepped up for being a freshman. Before every game she’s really anxious and scared, but she calms down whenever it starts. Savannah is getting in there this year, and Veronica is getting more confident.”

Above all, Drury and Stewart are the team’s go-to options, but according to Emmert, the duo is selfless.

“It helps a lot, but they don’t make themselves more valuable (than the rest of the team),” Emmert said. “They like to share everything that they accomplish.”

In fact, Judson said, Drury is quick to criticize her teammates for passing up open looks.

“Taylor yells at us,” Judson said. “If we’re not shooting, she will definitely yell at us.”

Eastern’s dynamic duo, its experienced staff and a capable contributing cast have orchestrated a season of firsts: The first regional crown, the first semi-state title and the school’s first state-championship appearance. A win would mean more history for the Musketeers, but they aren’t sweating it, McBride said.

“There are goosebumps, and I told the girls, ‘Those goosebumps aren’t bad nerves,’” McBride said. “Those goosebumps have to be, ‘Hey, we deserve to be here, let’s go win this thing.’ The goosebumps have to be an incentive, a motivation to say let’s go play. Like I said, they’ve been a loose group – on the bus, in the locker room. They don’t feel any pressure at all. They’re fired up about it.”

The Musketeers practiced at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday ahead of their state-title bout Saturday afternoon. A senior University of Indianapolis signee, Drury will put an end to her high school career on said court. Despite the result, she’ll continue her career in the same city with memories of this season’s run and a sense of pride in the community she came from.

“It’s been great, there’s no better way to put it,” Drury said. “ … Before we played in semi-state, it was weird to think we only needed to win one more to play at Bankers Life. Now, we only need to win one more to be state champions.

“It’s just great to represent Southern Indiana in that way.”