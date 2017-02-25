Eastern Pekin claims 2A state title with 42-31 win

shares
Eastern Pekin's Isabell Claywell (left back) hugs teammate Caylee Graves (left front) as the clock winds down on Oak Hill and the Golden Eagle's Adrianna Trexler (right) on Saturday during the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
Eastern Pekin's Taylor Drury (12) celebrates a shot and one after Rachel Stewart (left) is fouled by Oak Hill on Saturday during the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
Eastern Pekin's Taylor Drury (second from left) celebrates a shot and one after Rachel Stewart (left) is fouled by Oak Hill on Saturday during the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
Eastern Pekin's Isabell Claywell (left) hugs teammate Caylee Graves as the clock winds down on Oak Hill and the Golden Eagle's Adrianna Trexler (33) on Saturday during the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
Holly Drury (left) and Wes Drury (right) celebrate with their daughter Taylor Drury (center) after Drury was given the 2017 Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award in Girls Basketball Class 2A on Saturday. Eastern Pekin beat Oak Hill 42-31 to capture the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship. Feb. 25, 2017
Eastern Pekin's Rachel Stewart (left) and Taylor Drury (second from left) hold up the Class 2A State Final Championship trophy on Saturday during the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
Eastern Pekin head coach Mike McBride is happy with his Musketeer's play as they take on Oak Hill on Saturday during the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
Eastern Pekin head coach Mike McBride yells instruction to his Musketeers as they take on Oak Hill on Saturday during the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
Eastern Pekin's Rachel Stewart (left) looks for an open player while being pressured by Oak Hill's Kristin Dubois (11) on Saturday during the 2017 IHSAA 2A Girls Basketball State Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
Eastern Pekin head coach Mike McBride (right) talks with Isabella Claywell (32) as the clock winds down to the school's first State Championship win over Oak Hill on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was Eastern Pekin's first state championship beating Oak Hill 42-31. Feb. 25, 2017
