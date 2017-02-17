Eastern Pekin riding 'surreal' postseason run

Eastern Pekin’s girls basketball team, fresh off its first-ever regional title, is enjoying the ride – a ride it certainly didn’t expect when the season started in November.

Before the season, Eastern coach Mike McBride said the team actually talked about wanting more than a sectional title, but McBride admitted he didn’t see a regional title on the horizon.

“I knew this team was capable,” he said of winning the school’s first regional. “Did I expect it? By no means.”

As the Musketeers prepared earlier this week in Pekin, they were all smiles during an uplifting practice.

“It’s just been a blast,” McBride said. “The community, the girls. It’s almost surreal at times, when you think about it. To be honest, there’s been no thought about it ending. The more we win, the more emotional I get about it.

“We’re just going to keep plugging away and do what we do. The energy level is high and they’re still working hard in practice every day.”

For the Musketeers, who won just the second-ever regional title for any team at Eastern, the impromptu ride will continue when they face Covenant Christian (16-9) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 2-A semi-state at Richmond. Eastern (21-7) is riding a 13-game winning streak. The Musketeers haven’t lost since late December.

The Musketeers say they keep winning because of their defense. In their last 13 games, they’ve allowed more than 45 points just once. As they prepare for the semi-state in Richmond, McBride said they’ve had their eyes on the North Harrison scores. The North Harrison coaching staff said the same about Eastern. After the Cats won Saturday night, North Harrison coach Missy Voyles asked if Eastern won.

Both Eastern and North Harrison are just one win away from playing for state titles in Indianapolis.

“I would love to see two Mid-Southern Conference teams playing at Bankers Life (Fieldhouse),” McBride said. “It’s fun to see both teams (do well).”

McBride pointed to his team’s improved defensive play and the leadership of senior Taylor Drury, who will play college basketball at the University of Indianapolis. Drury is part of the one-two punch with junior standout Rachel Stewart.

“Taylor has such an infectious personality,” McBride said. “She has grown so much in the realm as a leader. She is one the kids rally around. She’s fun-loving off the court but works hard on the court.”

Drury said it’s hard to pinpoint one reason why this Eastern team has gone further than any other.

“Last year, we had a great team and great chemistry,” she said. “This year, everyone has just stepped up when we needed them.”

The Musketeers ventured up to Richmond Friday and will practice in the school’s gym Friday afternoon. Drury admitted visions of playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse are dancing in her head.

“It’s hard not to think about it,” she said. “It would be amazing just to be able to play in that gym. It would be awesome.”