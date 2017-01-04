Two N.Y. bowlers from same school roll perfect games in one night

@ESMSpartans here's the video of Hunters 300 game pic.twitter.com/7ql1IVfTou — Driver Dan (@dmarriott2644) January 4, 2017

East Syracuse-Minoa (N.Y.) had two bowlers roll perfect games — on the same night.

Freshman Hunter Borkowski had his 300 for the boys team in a 3-0 victory against Christian Brothers Academy and junior Haley Youker had her 300 for the girls team also in a 3-0 win against CBA, according to Syracuse.com.

And another bowler, Ryan McCombine, had two games where he was perfect through eight frames. He finished with a 748 series.

Coach Marty Piraino told Syracuse.com there have only been five 300 games in his 15 years as coach of both teams.

“To have two of them on one night is insane,” he said.

Youker finished with a team-high 797 series. Piraino noted that Youker travels around the country for bowling tournaments and “It wasn’t a matter of whether she would throw a 300, it was just a matter of when.”