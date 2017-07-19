Eden Prairie's (Minn.) Casey Mittelstadt wins ALL-USA Athlete of the Year in fan vote

Casey Mittelstadt, who was twice named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA boys hockey Player of the Year, has won the ALL-USA fan vote as the Athlete of the Year.

The 6-foot, 200-pound center scored 23 goals and dished out 49 assists in 30 games for Eden Prairie (Minn.) and was taken eighth overall in the NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Gable Steveson, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year, came in second, followed by Tate Martell (football), Michael Porter Jr. (basketball), and Jordon Adell (baseball).