Edgewood's Chelsea Smith voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Edgewood lacrosse player Chelsea Smith, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of March 13-19.

Smith scored seven goals on Thursday for Edgewood girls lacrosse. The Indians defeated Eau Gallie, 14-3.

Smith collected 43.84 percent of the 19,594 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Viera High track and field athlete Kaitlyn Jensen (27.38 percent), followed by Viera High softball player Jordan Kaplan (26.57 percent), Rockledge High softball player Ashley Stephensen (1.53 percent) and Merritt Island High lacrosse player Nick Wilson (0.79 percent).

Be sure to vote next week for the next Athlete of the Week at floridatoday.com/sports.