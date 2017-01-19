Edgewood's Rachel Jones voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Edgewood High soccer player Rachel Jones, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 9-15.

Jones had the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Satellite on Thursday. She also had an assist in Edgewood’s 2-0 win over Titusville

Jones Collected 44.6 percent of the 1,249 votes collected for four athletes represented.

Second place was Merritt Island High boys basketball player Nick Zervos (29.78 percent), followed by Melbourne Central Catholic soccer player Abby Foster (21.54 percent), Melbourne basketball player Alasia Spivey (2.24 percent) and West Shore basketball player Amugo Chukwunenye (1.84 percent).

Be sure to vote next week for the next Athlete of the Week at floridatoday.com/sports.