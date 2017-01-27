Edinger scores 1,000th, WDP wins | Girls Rdp

SEYMOUR – The West De Pere girls basketball team took a big step Thursday towards securing a third straight Bay Conference title.

The undefeated Phantoms upended Seymour 62-53 to take a two-game lead in the Bay with six conference games remaining.

Senior Liz Edinger scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Phantoms (14-0, 8-0) and surpassed 1,000 career points in the first half.

“It’s probably the last thing on my mind,” Edinger said. “I’m just focusing on having fun with my team because they’re like a family to me.”

Senior Hannah Stefaniak and junior Sam Carriveau each tallied 11 points for West De Pere, which led 31-30 at the half.

The Phantoms pulled away from what was a three-point game with four minutes remaining when Stefaniak made a steal and freshman Alivia McNabb came up with the putback on the other end. McNabb followed with a basked on the next West De Pere possession to build the lead to 48-41.

Seymour (11-5, 6-2) led on two occasions in the first half, including when junior Jenna Krause completed a three-point play from the line after being fouled following a turnover with 2 minutes, 35 seconds remaining before halftime to take a one-point lead.

It was the Thunder’s last lead of the game. Krause finished with 16 points despite battling leg cramps, while junior Hailey Oskey recorded a team-high 18 points. Oskey scored 12 points in the first half, but was unable to come away with a field goal in the second.

“I thought the way they reacted to a lot of adversity in the first half and the second half was phenomenal,” West De Pere girls basketball coach Ashley Anthon said about her team. “There was some pressure on this game and the way they just buckled down and defended in the second half made me so proud.”

West De Pere…31 31 – 62

Seymour…30 23 – 53

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 11, Evans 8, Edinger 24, Raasch 2, McNabb 6, Stefaniak 11. 3-pt: Stefaniak 1. FT: 25-33. F: 18. Fouled out: McNabb.

SEYMOUR – Oskey 18, Bluma 2, Vandenlangenberg 11, Krause 16, Veldt 5, Heinke 2. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Vandenlangenberg 1, Veldt 1. FT: 17-26. F: 19. Fouled out: Heinke.

G.B. East 54,

Menasha 46

GREEN BAY – Ja’Staria Brantley scored 22 points as the Red Devils earned their first Bay victory of the season.

Katherine Watzka added 13 points, and Ariel Malvitz added nine for East (2-13, 1-7).

Alexa Yost had 18 points for Menasha (2-12, 2-6).

Menasha…24 22 – 46

G.B. East…29 25 – 54

MENASHA – Roen 2, Anderson 2, Yost 18, Peez 3, Wussow 6, Hoekstra 15. FT: 12-18. F: 14.

GREEN BAY EAST – Bazalchia 8, Watzka 13, Brantley 22, Malvitz 9, McDonald 2. 3-pt: Watzka 1, Brantley 3, Malvitz 1. FT: 13-14. F: 15.

New London 64,

G.B. West 42

NEW LONDON – The Wildcats fell behind early and could not recover, dropping the Bay game.

Jazzlynn Koeller totaled 12 points, leading the Wildcats (2-12, 1-7). Antonia King tallied 11 points, while Julia Verhaagh and Sarah Snyder both scored eight.

Leah Porath scored 24 points for New London (9-7, 6-3).

G.B. West…19 23 – 42

New London…35 29 – 64

G.B. WEST – Koeller 12, King 11, Verhaagh 8, Stascak 3, Snyder 8. 3-pt: Koeller 3, King 1, Verhaggh 2, Stascak 1. FT: 9-14.

NEW LONDON – Christian 10, Halvorsen 9, Madsen 2, Besaw 6, Ruhan 3, Winkler 6, Porath 24, Pankow 4. 3-pt: Halvorsen 1, Besaw 2, Winkler 2, Porath 2. FT: 3-4.

Ashwaubenon 54, Manitowoc 32

ASHWAUBENON – Ten players recorded points for the Jaguars in the home Fox River Classic Conference win.

Autumn Schlader dropped a game-high 15 points for Ashwaubenon (11-4, 8-3).

Megan Servais and Maddie Koch each chipped in nine points for the Jaguars.

Taylor Hager scored 12 points for Manitowoc (4-12, 2-10).

Manitowoc…14 18 – 32

Ashwaubenon…30 24 – 54

MANITOWOC – Kliment 3, Parrish 2, Zimmer 3, Wroken 5, Hecker 2, Hager 12, Swoboda 5. 3-pt: Kliment 1, Zimmer 1, Wroken 1. FT: 1-1. F: 18.

ASHWAUBENON – Steinhoff 2, Wright 2, Servais 9, Kupsh 3, VanLaanen 2, Koch 9, Whiters 2, James 1, Schlader 15, Lewaren 5. 3-pt: Schlader 2. FT: 10-22. F: 6.

NEW Lutheran 67, Gibraltar 56

GIBRALTAR – The Blazers hit 11 3-pointers in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Morgan Meerstein went 7-for-10 from outside on her way to scoring a game-high 28 points for NEW (8-8, 5-4).

The Blazers got another 13 points from Afton Wenger and 12 from Taylor Natzke.

Payton Pluff led the Vikings (8-7, 5-5) in scoring with 18, while Riley Haleen added 13.

NEW Lutheran…30 37 – 67

Gibraltar…32 24 – 56

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 12, Meerstein 28, Wenger 13, Stefke 6, Nelson 2, Perino 6. 3-pt: Natzke 2, Meerstein 7, Wenger 2. FT: 14-19. F: 13.

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 4, Whitney 2, Ri Haleen 13, Jauregui 2, Ash 8, Ra Heleen 9, Pluff 18. 3-pt: Ri Haleen 1, Pluff 3. FT: 2-10. F: 17.

Wausaukee 58,

Suring 47

SURING – The Rangers got off to a good start and held back the host Eagles for the M&O win.

Six girls scored at least six points for Wausaukee (12-2, 10-2), led by Maddison Renikow with 12 and Alexis Ranallo with 11.

Katie Stegeman scored 14 points and Jenna Reed had nine for Suring (6-10, 4-8).

Wausaukee…27 31 – 58

Suring…17 30 – 47

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 6, Messar 8, K. Schlies 4, Manske 7, Ranallo 11, Renikow 12, Zlomaniec 2, Schroeder 8. 3-pt: Renikow. FT: 13-19. F: 15.

SURING – Stegeman 14, Seppal 3, Heimerl 8, VanBellinger 7, Reed 9, Sleeter 5, Sepulveda 1. 3-pt: VanBellinger 1, Sleeter 1. FT: 11-18. F: 15.

Crivitz 53, STAA 24

MARINETTE – Taylor Bemis led all scorers, dropping 15 points for the Wolverines for a road M&O win.

Sianna Guns registered 10 points for Crivitz (13-3, 11-2), while Lexi Oyer added eight.

Millie Benson scored eight points to lead STAA (0-14, 0-12).

CRIVITZ – Leslie 4, Oyer 8, Bemis 15, Guns 10, Johnsen 4, Gruszynski 6, Long 2, VanLanen 4. 3-pt: Oyer 2, Bemis 2.

STAA – H. Beranek 7, Kallestad 2, Benson 8, G. Beranek 7. 3-pt: H. Beranek 1, G. Beranek 1.

Niagara 55, Lena 46

LENA – Three players scored in double figures for the Badgers in the M&O road win.

Sarah Nawn hit four 3’s and scored 14 points, while Jasmine Racine had 12 and Taylor Tushoski added 10 in the win for Niagara (11-6, 7-6).

Ally Demmith scored 16 points and Brianna Sylvester added 12 to lead Lena (6-11, 4-9).

Niagara…30 25 – 55

Lena…16 30 – 46

NIAGARA – Racine 12, Nawn 14, Tushoski 10, West 4, Schwedersky 8, C. Gill 3, Hannah 4. 3-pt: Nawn 4. FT: 13-21. F: 21.

LENA – A. Peterson 1, Slempkes 2, Sylvester 12, Hodkiewicz 4, Herald 3, Dolata 4, Demmith 16, B. Peterson 4. 3-pt: Sylvester 2, Hodkiewicz 1. FT: 11-18. F: 16. Fouled out: Sylvester.

Gillett 55,

Oneida Nation 44

ONEIDA – A big first half helped the Tigers in the M&O matchup.

Victoria Loberger led Gillett (10-6, 9-4) in scoring with 15 points while Taylor Yonker chipped in 12 and Erin Balthazor added 11.

The Thunderhawks (2-14, 2-10) got a game-high 19 points from Jashon Killspotted, including three 3’s. Yehli Rodriguez added 12 points.

Gillett…35 20 – 55

Oneida Nation…20 24 – 44

GILLETT – Young 4, Britton 1, Surlie 9, Yonker 12, Balthazar 11, Peena 3, Loberger 15. 3-pt: Yonker 1. FT: 14-23. F: 13.

ONEIDA NATION – Lee 2, Killspotted 19, Rodriguez 12, Torres 5, Barber 4, Johnson 2. 3-pt: Killspotted 3, Torres 1. FT: 2-6. F: 18.