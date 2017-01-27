Basketball Edinger surpasses 1,000 career points By Andrew Pekarek January 26, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, high school girls basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Seymour High School (Seymour WI), West De Pere High School (De Pere WI), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Zionsville girls Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Triton Central vs. Beech Grove Video Why a North Central senior wears No. 34 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest