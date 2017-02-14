Edwards: Sweet high school basketball duos for Valentine's Day

If you’re looking to catch a doubleheader before the boys and girls high school basketball seasons come to a close, there’s no shortage of great Lansing area boy-girl duos worth the price of admission.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, here’s my list of the top 10 boy-girl high school basketball combos this season. Most of these student-athletes can be seen in doubleheaders on Friday nights.

The list takes into consideration the eye test, statistics and team success. Only one player from both the boys and girls teams were eligible to represent a school.

1. Brandon Johns/Jaida Hampton (East Lansing): Johns, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 according to ESPN.com, is averaging 20.6 points and 10.8 rebounds, both of which lead the unbeaten Class A No. 3-ranked Trojans (14-0, 10-0 CAAC Blue). The 6-foot-7 forward currently has offers from Alabama, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue.

Hampton is second in scoring (13.6 points) and first in rebounding (6.0 rebounds) for Class A No. 10-ranked East Lansing. The 5-foot-11 junior forward is a also Division I prospect who holds offers from Central Michigan, University of Detroit-Mercy and Western Michigan. She has the Trojans (14-2, 10-0) atop the CAAC Blue.

2. Cole Kleiver/Maddie Watters (Williamston): Kleiver is averaging a team-high 18.8 points and 3.4 assists for the CAAC White-leading Hornets (12-3, 7-1). The junior point guard has hit 35 3-pointers this year, which is among the most in the area.

Watters, a junior guard, is averaging 19.2 points and leads the area in 3-pointers made this season (38). The Hornets are ranked No. 3 in Class B with a 15-1 record, which includes a 27-point win over East Lansing. Watters had 38 points in that win over East Lansing and has Division I offers from Western Michigan, Ball State and St. Bonaventure.

3. Jaden Sutton/Alisia Smith (Waverly): Sutton scored 45 points in a Jan. 20 win over Haslett. The senior point guard is the Warriors’ leading scorer.

Smith recently signed with Penn State. The senior forward leads the Warriors in both scoring and rebounding and has helped her team stay near the top of the CAAC Red.

4. Luke Hyde/Grace George (DeWitt): Hyde, a 6-foot-6 forward, is averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 8.9 rebounds. The junior has been solid for the Panthers, who are experiencing a down season after winning the CAAC Red title the past three years.

DeWitt’s girls are ranked No. 6 in Class A, and George has been a big reason why. The junior forward is averaging a team-high 15.7 points and 3.2 steals for the CAAC Red-leading Panthers (16-1, 7-1).

5. Isaiah Hoag/Kayla Belles (Ithaca): Hoag is one of the leading scorers and rebounders for the TVC West-leading Yellowjackets (13-2, 9-1).

Belles, a Class C all-state selection last year and Division I prospect, is averaging a double-double this season. She has helped the Yellowjackers (13-3, 11-0) claim a share of a third straight league title and recently surpassed 1,000 career points.

6. Jordan Henry/Laya Hartman (Okemos):Henry has had a breakout year for the Chiefs, who are 10-4 overall and third in the CAAC Blue. The 6-foot-1 junior guard is averaging a team-high 16.3 points. He scored a game-high 31 points in Friday’s overtime loss to Holt.

Hartman is one of the country’s top sophomores and has more than 10 Division I offers, which includes Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue and Villanova. She leads the Chiefs in scoring.

7. Ben Feldpausch/Maddie Maloney (St. Johns): Feldpausch, a senior point guard, is averaging about 12 points for the CAAC Red-leading Redwings, who are unbeaten in conference play this year.

After helping St. Johns make a run to the Breslin Center last season, Maloney, a junior, has been a bright spot for the up-and-down Redwings. She’s averaging a team-high 13.4 points and 3.6 assists. Her 29 made 3-pointers this season are among the most in the area. Maloney has several Division II offers.

8. Matt Havey/Grace Haley (Lansing Christian): Havey, a senior guard, posted a 40-point performance in December and leads the Class D No. 7-ranked Pilgrims in scoring at 20.0 points per game. He’s made 31 3-pointers this year.

Haley is averaging a double-double (17.3 points and 10.9 rebounds) for the 6-10 Pilgrims. The senior earned all-state recognition last year.

9. Dan Judd/Elie Smith (Fowlerville): Judd is averaging a team-high 14.8 points for the Gladiators. The 6-foot-5 senior is versatile and has the ability to play both inside and outside.

Smith leads Fowlerville in scoring (13.3 points) and rebounding (8.7 rebounds). She helped the Gladiators upset Class B No. 9-ranked Bay City John Glenn last week with a 10-point performance.

10. Luke Smith/Mackenzie Todd (Grand Ledge): Smith leads the area in 3-point shots made (41) and averages a team-high 15.1 points for the Comets.

Todd, a 5-foot-6 sophomore, is one of Grand Ledge’s top scorers and has been a big contributor during the team’s seven-game win streak.

Honorable mention pairings: Evan Block/Imania Baker (Haslett), Delbert Redfield/Teona Feldpausch (Olivet), Jimmy Lehman/Emily Spitzley (Pewamo-Westphalia), Jaron Faulds/Alliyiah Demmers (Holt), Brett Beaune/Autumn Kissman (Mason), Harry Gilstrap/Tessa Hosford (Bath)

