Eight players nominated for Mr. Football

Eight players have been nominated for Kentucky’s Mr. Football award, with the winner set to be announced by The Associated Press later this month.

Players are nominated for the award through a statewide ballot provided to media members.

Here is a look at the eight nominees, in alphabetical order:

* Landon Arnett, Mayfield quarterback (uncommitted) – Completed 178 of 291 passes for 3,158 yards and 39 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Also rushed 40 times for 149 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals finished 13-1 and reached the Class 2-A state semifinals. Honorable-mention All-State selection by The Courier-Journal.

* Spencer Blackburn, Trinity quarterback (uncommitted) – Completed 173 of 249 passes for 2,595 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions. Also rushed for 748 yards and 14 touchdowns on 120 carries as the Shamrocks finished 15-0 and won the Class 6-A state title. Second-team All-State selection by The Courier-Journal.

* Geordan Blanton, Johnson Central athlete (Marshall baseball commit) – Played multiple positions but made his biggest impact as a receiver (24 catches, 765 yards, 11 touchdowns) and defensive back (37 tackles, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries). Also rushed for 294 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries as the Golden Eagles went 14-1 and won the Class 4-A state title. Second-team All-State selection by The Courier-Journal.

* Trajon Bright, Mayfield running back (uncommitted) – Rushed for 1,772 yards and 24 touchdowns on 191 carries and finished as the school’s all-time leading rusher (5,781 yards) as the Cardinals finished 13-1 and reached the Class 2-A state semifinals. First-team All-State selection by The Courier-Journal.

* Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green running back (Navy commit) – Rushed for 1,410 yards and 27 touchdowns on 181 carries and also had 45 receptions for 884 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Purples finished 15-0 and won the Class 5-A state title. First-team All-State selection by The Courier-Journal and the Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year.

* Jake Johnson, Pulaski County wide receiver (uncommitted) – Set a single-season state record with 139 receptions for 1,701 yards and 18 touchdowns. Also had 32 tackles (23 solo), nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries as a defensive back. Ranks No. 1 all-time in state history in receptions (414) and receiving yards (5,614) and No. 2 in touchdown receptions (64). First-team All-State selection by The Courier-Journal.

* Tanner Morgan, Ryle quarterback (Western Michigan commit) – Completed 179 of 276 passes for 2,747 yards and 27 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Also rushed for 320 yards and five touchdowns on 58 carries as the Raiders went 12-1 and reached the Class 6-A state quarterfinals. Third-team All-State selection by The Courier-Journal.

* Walker Wood, Lafayette quarterback (Kentucky commit) – Completed 203 of 321 passes for 3,047 yards and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Also rushed for 1,321 yards and 31 touchdowns on 200 carries as the Generals went 13-2 and finished as the Class 6-A state runners-up for the second straight season. First-team All-State selection by The Courier-Journal and the Louisville Quarterback Club’s Paul Hornung Award winner.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.