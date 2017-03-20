Eighth-grader Zion Harmon helps Ky. school to first-ever state championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. – So close the past three seasons, the Bowling Green (Ky.) boys basketball team finally broke through to win its first state championship Sunday.

Eighth-grader Zion Harmon scored 18 points and senior Terry Taylor added 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Purples beat Cooper 67-56 in the final of the 100th annual Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 in front of 11,346 fans at Rupp Arena.

All the work payed off.All the prayers answered.It's a speechless feeling🤷🏾‍♂️#madehistory💍#blessed#ThankYouLord#OntotheNextChapter#EYBLSOON pic.twitter.com/0QI8esdN6n — Zion Harmon (@its_zionharmon) March 19, 2017

Bowling Green (36-2) finished the season with a 29-game win streak and became just the second school in Kentucky history to win football and boys basketball state titles in the same school year. Trinity (Louisville) was the first to accomplish the feat in 2011-12.

Harmon, who played last season at Antioch Christian in Tennessee, scored 33 points as a seventh-grader when Antioch faced national runner-up La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

He went on to make a splash on the EYBL circuit before transferring to Bowling Green.

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report