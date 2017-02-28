Eighth Region Roundup: Simon Kenton routs Oldham Co.

Simon Kenton’s girls basketball team showed Monday why it’s one of the most talented and deepest teams in the region.

With leading scorer Allyson Niece rested for the final two quarters of action, second-leading scorer Shelby Harmeyer went off, hitting seven 3-pointers on her way to a 23-point performance in the Pioneers’ 66-41 rout of Oldham County. Harmeyer’s last 3-pointer also gave her 1,000 points for her career. Niece finished with nine points.

The Colonels were led by Alexis Head and Sophia Head, who finished with 13 and nine points, respectively.

Simon Kenton advances to the Eighth Region semifinals, where it will face Anderson County Friday at Oldham County High School. Anderson County routed Carroll County, 56-20, in the other quarterfinal game Monday evening.

Here’s a look at the rest of the regional tournament results from the Eighth Region and across the Commonwealth from Monday, February 27:

SIMON KENTON 66, OLDHAM CO. 41

SIMON KENTON (24-6)

Maggi Jones 4p; Mattie Vickers 2p; Morgan Stamper 3p; Shelby Harmeyer 23p; Kendyl Gilliam 8p; Bailee Harney 11p; Allyson Niece 9p; Megan Buckner 4p; Madi Meier 2p.

OLDHAM CO. (15-15)

Madison Clark 2p; Kylee Nuernberger 4p; Sophia Head 9p; Alexis Head 13p; Ally Korzeniowski 6p; Kennedi Roehrig 5p; Lakynn Goldsmith 2p.

ANDERSON CO. 56, CARROLL CO. 20

BUCKNER, Ky. — The Bearcats (24-7) advanced to face Simon Kenton Friday at 6:30 p.m.. The Bearcats (24-7) were led by senior Sammy Rogers who recorded 13 points. Junior Taylor Harley added 11 points in the win. Carroll Co. (12-18) was led by Andrea Searcy, who finished with seven points.

ANDERSON CO. (24-7)

Lauren Boblitt 3p; Aloria Sims 5p; Sammy Rogers 13p; Jaclyn Ruble 7p; Taylor Harley 11p; Taylor Brown 2p; Amiah Mason 2p; Jagie Chesser 1p; Rachel Satterly 5p; Tiffany Riley 3p.

CARROLL CO. (12-18)

Jenna Wilson 2p; Haley Dermon 2p; Andrea Searcy 7p; Abby Evans 2p; Taylor Napier 1p; Clara Tuttle 2p; Ameah Napier 4p.

1st Region

Marshall Co. 59, Carlisle Co. 28

McCracken County 48, Ballard Memorial 41

2nd Region

Christian Co. 57, Hopkins Co. Central 32

Webster Co. 50, Lyon Co. 40

3rd Region

Breckinridge Co. 61, Owensboro Catholic 56

Grayson Co. 43, McLean Co. 28

4th Region

First Round

Russell Co. 58, Franklin-Simpson 30

South Warren 51, Barren Co. 38

5th Region

Elizabethtown 68, Bardstown 56

Marion Co. 55, LaRue Co. 48

9th Region

Cooper 77, Highlands 62

Cov. Holy Cross 76, Lloyd Memorial 39

10th Region

George Rogers Clark 64, Scott 52

Nicholas Co. 59, Bracken Co. 56

11th Region

Lex. Lafayette 61, Woodford Co. 54

Scott Co. 79, Madison Southern 50

12th Region

Mercer Co. 90, Boyle Co. 68

Southwestern 60, Rockcastle Co. 48

13th Region

Harlan Co. 77, Corbin 53

North Laurel 74, Lynn Camp 64

14th Region

Leslie Co. 81, Owsley Co. 64

Letcher County Central 63, Breathitt Co. 53

15th Region

Johnson Central 69, Pikeville 68

Pike Co. Central 57, Betsy Layne 50

16th Region

East Carter 66, Menifee Co. 42

Russell 51, Ashland Blazer 45, 2OT