Eighth-grader Kulesza keeps Conrad rolling

The first thing you notice about the Conrad girls basketball team is its youth. Then you watch them play.

These “kids” are talented and basketball-savvy beyond their years, as they showed once again with perhaps their best victory of the season Friday, a 41-29 win over No. 7-ranked Concord.

Stefanie Kulesza, an eighth-grader, scored 21 points to lead No. 6 Conrad (10-1). Alyssa Faville, a pesky 5-foot-4 freshman, had six steals, two assists and scored all seven of her points in the second half.

Meanwhile, sophomore Jordan Rook netted eight points to go with five rebounds and 6-3 center Ja’Nylah Whittlesey, just an eighth-grader, hauled in nine rebounds. Freshmen Olivia Joswick and Julie Kulesza played big roles in limiting Concord at the defensive end.

“A lot of them are kids who have been in our district and in our school since sixth grade,” coach John Kulesza explained of the chemistry of such a young team. “ A lot of them played for me in AAU, too. The biggest thing, they’re all friends. They’re all in the district and they kind of coagulated together. “

Conrad had a buzzer-beating win against league-rival Archmere earlier in the season, and this was a big win against another ranked team. The Raiders, like Conrad, reached the state semifinals last season.

“We lost to them last year in the first game of the season,” said Faville. “We didn’t come out as strong as we could. This year, we came out ready and we knew it was going to be a tough game.”

Stefanie Kulesza set the tone for Conrad with a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 14 points by halftime. The Raiders hung close, 13-11, midway through the second quarter before Conrad went on a 9-0 burst.

Rook drove for a basket, Stefanie Kulesza nailed a baseline 3-pointer, Whittlesey worked to get good position down low for a short banker, then Kulesza went from end to end for the capper. The 5-11 forward blocked a shot by Caroline Procak then streaked up the floor to be the recipient of Faville’s pass for a layup and a 22-11 lead.

“I just knew in warm-ups I was hot,” Kulesza said. “It’s not a certain gym, but my favorite spot is the corner. And I knew after that loss to Caravel [three games back] that I needed to be better than I was when we lost.”

Conrad’s lead grew to 29-16 with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter, but Concord (8-2) went on its best run of the game. Olivia Christy hit a pair of 3-pointers, Amayla Sharif and Jamiyah Dennis made short jumpers, and Breanna Grant opened the fourth quarter with a free throw to slice the deficit to 31-27.

The Raiders had opportunities to pull even closer over the next three possessions, but Julie Kulesza came up with a pair of blocks and Concord turned the ball over on the other. A Whittlesey free throw, a Faville drive and a Rook put-back gave Conrad some breathing room at 36-27. From there, it went went to a spread offense to take the air out of the ball, oftentimes having Faville weave through the defense on the dribble.

“I think she’s like short enough that she can get past people without them reaching in,” Stefanie Kulesza joked.

“She’s very polished,” said John Kulesza of Faville. “She’d been in a final four last year. She’s one of our guards; we don’t necessarily have a point guard. We want everybody to do everything; we’re a position-less team. She’s played on state volleyball teams as well as state basketball teams. It helps that her mother is my assistant and the head volleyball coach.”

Procak and Dennis each netted seven points for the Raiders, who’s only other loss likewise was to Caravel.

“They were focused and ready to play, and they brought it to us,” Raiders coach John Armstrong said of Conrad. “We didn’t respond to what they brought to us. We didn’t stay disciplined in our defense, we quit on some plays. And this is everybody. And when you play a good, well-coached team – and John does an excellent job of coaching those young kids – that’s what happens.

“This team isn’t like some of the other teams we played that we were able to do whatever we wanted to, even making the mistakes we made. We just have to regroup. We’re only halfway through. If we learn from our mistakes, we’ll do better. If we don’t, we’ll take some losses. Hopefully, it’s the former and not the latter.”