VIDEO: Conn. prep school star goes off wall and off bounce for windmill
E.J. Anosike, a 6-7 forward from St.Thomas More School (Oakdale, Conn.), has long been down for his dunks. His Twitter bio cites his location as “above the rim near you.”
As captured by Overtime.com, here is the Sacred Heart-bound Anosike going off the wall, on the bounce and with the windmill.
