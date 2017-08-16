Speedy Florida WR Elijah Moore commits to Georgia

Four-star wide receiver Elijah Moore, from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), announced his commitment to Georgia on Tuesday night on Twitter.

The 5-11 Moore chose the Bulldogs from among 33 reported offers.

Moore selected Georgia despite the Bulldogs not being on his list of three finalists released earlier this summer. That list had Ohio State, Miami and Ole Miss.

Moore’s junior year stats won’t blow you away — nine passes for 42 yards in seven games — but consider that Aquinas was stacked at the position, including three receivers who signed with Power of Five programs. Perhaps appropriately, Moore’s HUDL highlights are titled, “just getting started.”

Moore is the first wide receiver among 10 commitments in Georgia’s class for 2018.