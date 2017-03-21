Elite 11 finalist Justin Rogers out to compete against the nation's best

Through six events so far, six quarterbacks have been invited to the Elite 11 finals.

One of them belongs to Justin Rogers, a dual-threat quarterback from Parkway (Bossier, La.) who earned his invitation at The Opening Regional event in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Elite 11 finals will be held in June in Los Angeles with the top 11 players earning invitations to The Opening Finals in Oregon in July.

“Getting the invite to the Elite 11 is honestly a dream come true,” Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to competing against the top guys in the country.”

On Sunday, he showed off his arm strength and accuracy.

Rogers, ranked as the No. 11 dual-threat QB by the 247Sports Composite, has 21 reported offers. He narrowed his list to seven in early March: LSU, TCU, Oregon, North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville and Houston.

He said what has attracted attention is “me being a hard worker and understanding what I’m capable of athletically and mentally.”

Rogers threw for 3,022 yards, 30 touchdowns with eight interceptions as a junior and said these type of experiences only help him get ready for next fall.

Parkway went 11-2 last season and lost in the 5A quarterfinals to Landry-Walker.

“Events like this and others help prepare me mentally for my senior season,” he said. “I know I will have to battle some adversity throughout this journey so this will help.”