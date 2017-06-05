Elite 11 Finals: Selections are in for the nation's best Class of 2018 quarterbacks

After a weekend of competition in the Los Angeles area, the Elite 11 have been selected. Two dozen quarterbacks took part in the event, but 12 move on to The Opening Finals, where they will battle it out and then quarterback the 7-on-7 teams featuring the nation’s best players.
Here is the rundown:
- Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville (Ga.), Clemson
- Justin Fields, Harrison County (Kennesaw, Ga.), Penn State
- Tanner McKee, Centennial (Corona, Calif.), Uncommitted
- Jack Tuttle, Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), Utah
- Devin Leary, Timber Creek (Sicklerville, N.J.), North Carolina State
- Tyler Shough, Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), Uncommitted
- Cammon Cooper, Lehi (Utah), Washington State
- Quincy Patterson, Solorio Academy (Chicago), Virginia Tech
- Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.), Kentucky
- Matt Corral, Long Beach Poly (Calif.), USC
- Justin Rogers, Parkway (Bossier City, La.), TCU
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), UCLA