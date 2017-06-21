Elite 2017 players dish on who they'd pick at No. 1 in this year's NBA Draft

On Monday the Boston Celtics finalized a blockbuster trade to send the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft from Boston to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The, literal, million dollar question is: Who will ultimately go at No. 1?

Markelle Fultz? Lonzo Ball? De’Aaron Fox? Jayson Tatum? Josh Jackson?

Who better to predict who will be first to shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver than a bunch of elite players who have gone toe-to-toe with them all.

We caught up with elite players from the 2017 class and had them dish on who they would take at No. 1 based off seeing what they’re capable of up close and personal over the years.

Gary Trent Jr., Duke, SG, 2017

The player I would take with No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft is… “Jayson Tatum. Gotta go with Jay. He’s the most NBA ready offensively. His all-around game is the most polished and he can score at all three levels with ease. He should be the No. 1 pick.”

Trae Young, Oklahoma, PG, 2017

The player I would take with No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft is… “Jayson Tatum, just because he’s so versatile and I think his game will translate better in the NBA than it did in college; and he was already great in college. I think he’ll step right in and put up numbers.”

Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, F, 2017

The player I would take with No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft is… “My man Markelle Fultz. I say this because he is a very versatile, unique player. He’s a great player on both ends of the floor and he’s a great leader.”

Brian Bowen, Louisville, SF, 2017

The player I would take with No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft is… “Josh Jackson. Because he plays like a straight GOON at all times. He plays harder than anyone in the draft on both ends of the floor. He has crazy athleticism and he’s a big time winner.”

Trevon Duval, Duke, PG, 2017

The player I would take with No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft is… “Markelle Fultz. Markelle is probably the most skilled and efficient out of those in the lottery. Well, him and Jayson (Tatum).”

