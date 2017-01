Alabama is well on its way to winning another national recruiting title, but recruiting never stops.

The Crimson Tide landed a commitment Tuesday from Xavier Williams, ranked as the No. 2 athlete and No. 72 player overall in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Williams, from Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.), announced his decision on Twitter and becomes the fourth verbal commit for 2018 for Nick Saban and Alabama.

