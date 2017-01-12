Elite 2019 QB Bo Nix looks to his father, a former Auburn QB, for advice

Scottsboro (Ala.) quarterback Bo Nix doesn’t have to look far for advice about playing major college football. In fact, he just looks to his dad.

Patrick Nix played at Auburn and has coached college football at a couple major programs, so he’s the perfect sounding board for Bo—and Bo knows it.

The younger Nix accounted for nearly 3,000 total yards his sophomore year at Scottsboro, and he’s already getting some major D-1 looks.

Listen to him discuss how his father has helped him along the way in the above video from Scout.com.