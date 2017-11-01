Elite CB Brendan Radley-Hiles decommits from Nebraska

One of the nation’s premier defensive backs has backed away from his pledge to attend Nebraska.

Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles, a four-star cornerback at No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), had been Nebraska’s top commit in the Class of 2018. On Tuesday, though, he announced his decommitment from the Cornhuskers in a heartfelt note.

“I’ve questioned myself more than a thousand times in the last month on whether or not this is something I really want to do,” Radley-Hiles wrote in the Twitter post. “And being a part of the Husker family is something I really thought I did back in February of 2016 through April of 2017. But, with all do (sic) respect to whom it may concern, my family and I believe it is in my best interest to open up my recruitment process and decommit from the University of Nebraska and make sure that I am making the best decision for myself and future family 15 years down the road …”

The well-traveled Radley-Hiles, who transferred to IMG after playing his junior year at Calabasas (Calif.) and his sophomore year at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), is ranked by the 247 Sports Composite as the No. 7 cornerback and the No. 49 player in his class.

Radley-Hiles had committed to the Cornhuskers in April. The 5-10, 183-pound cornerback now has 37 offers from which to choose.

Nebraska still has 10 commits in its 2018 class, which is ranked 49th in the country by the 247 Sports Composite.