Elite cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles commits to Nebraska in touching video

Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles, the No. 5 cornerback in the Class of 2018, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday night in a touching video posted on Twitter.

Radley-Hiles, ranked No. 36 overall, is playing his senior season at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) after transferring from Calabasas (Calif.). He played his sophomore year at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

Radley-Hiles was expected to commit on July 31, the birthday of his late brother Branden Webb, who died four years before Bookie was born. He wears No. 44 because his brother wore No. 44.

In the video, he visits Webb’s gravesite, places a chain with 44 on grave and then makes his announcement.

I know I have my angel watching me, just chase my dream..

Rest In Peace Cisco, XLIV Forever.#Committed pic.twitter.com/wJaT4aVatT — XLIV…🏴 (@Bookie_44) April 15, 2017

Given that timeline, the announcement was a surprise. He arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to watch practice, spent the day with players Friday and is expected to attend the spring game Saturday.

Radley-Hiles scored 11 touchdowns (10 receiving) along with his responsibilities on defense for Calabasas (14-1) last season. He already has accepted an invitation to the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.