Elite defensive end Justin Mascoll commits to Clemson

Justin Mascoll, ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2018 by ESPN.com, has announced his commitment to national champion Clemson on Twitter.

Mascoll, a weakside defensive end from South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.) is another key commitment for Clemson from Georgia. The No. 1 overall player, quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Lawrenceville, is also a Clemson commit.

Mascoll, who is 6-3 and 235 pounds, chose Clemson over Alabama, Florida State and Georgia. He took an unofficial visit to campus less than two weeks ago.

Defensive end is a priority in this class for Clemson and the Tigers continue to pursue five-stars KJ Henry and Xavier Thomas. Clemson also has a new defensive line coach in Todd Bates, who spent the last three years at Jacksonville State.

He is the sixth commit in the Class of 2018 for the Tigers; five of those players are among the top 100 players. That is significant, especially in the Class of 2018, because Clemson is expected to have only 12-14 scholarships available.

