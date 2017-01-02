Elite hoopers share their New Year's resolutions for the hardwood

As elite high school basketball players it’s a safe bet that none of the top players in the next two classes will have a cliché New Year’s resolution like losing 20-plus pounds.

With that in mind we caught up with a handful of elite players and had them dish on their hoops resolutions for 2017.

Coby White, Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.), PG, 2018

College: North Carolina

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To start talking on the floor more and to become a better leader on and off the court. That’s the next step. I’m too quiet on the court and at the next level I have no choice but to talk or I’m not going to play. I want to make it a habit now.”

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.), F, 2018

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To win a second state championship in a row. Our season won’t be complete without it.”

Hamidou Diallo, Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Conn.), SG, 2017

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To get better each and every day and become the best player I can be and become the best person I can be off the court as well.”

Immanuel Quickley, The John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.), PG, 2018

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To change my eating habits. I’m a picky eater and hate most foods so a lot of the food I eat is not good for me, but I will change it in the coming year. I will have to change it in college anyway so I might as well start now.”

Vernon Carey Jr., University School (Davie, Fla.), F, 2019

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To improve my ball handling skills. I just think that would open up my game so much more and I feel like that would help my team a lot more too.”

