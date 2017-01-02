Menu

boys basketball

Elite hoopers share their New Year's resolutions for the hardwood

Hamidou Diallo is working on improving all-around in the new year. (Photo: adidas)

As elite high school basketball players it’s a safe bet that none of the top players in the next two classes will have a cliché New Year’s resolution like losing 20-plus pounds.

With that in mind we caught up with a handful of elite players and had them dish on their hoops resolutions for 2017.

Coby White, Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.), PG, 2018

College: North Carolina

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To start talking on the floor more and to become a better leader on and off the court. That’s the next step. I’m too quiet on the court and at the next level I have no choice but to talk or I’m not going to play. I want to make it a habit now.”

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.), F, 2018

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To win a second state championship in a row. Our season won’t be complete without it.”

Hamidou Diallo, Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Conn.), SG, 2017

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To get better each and every day and become the best player I can be and become the best person I can be off the court as well.”

Immanuel Quickley, a highly-ranked prospect, plays in the 36th Annual Governor's Challenge for John Carroll High School at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Immanuel Quickley wants to change his diet in the new year.

Immanuel Quickley, The John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.), PG, 2018

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To change my eating habits. I’m a picky eater and hate most foods so a lot of the food I eat is not good for me, but I will change it in the coming year. I will have to change it in college anyway so I might as well start now.”

Vernon Carey Jr., University School (Davie, Fla.), F, 2019

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To improve my ball handling skills. I just think that would open up my game so much more and I feel like that would help my team a lot more too.”

