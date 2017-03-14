Elite HS hoopers reveal their Final 4 picks and national champion

We caught up with a handful of the top high school basketball players in the country and had them reveal their Final 4 picks and eventual champion.

Wendell Carter Jr., Pace Academy (Atlanta), F, 2017

College: Duke

Here’s my Final 4: “Duke, UCLA, Oregon and Arizona.”

And the 2017 national champion is: “Duke. They’ll win because they’re hitting their peak at the right time and they’ll ride this wave to the end!”

Coby White, Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.), PG, 2018

College: North Carolina

Here’s my Final 4: “Duke, West Virginia, North Carolina and Kansas.”

And the 2017 national champion is: “North Carolina! They’re the best team and they have the experience after losing on the buzzer beater in the title game last year. They have a good point guard, bigs and a really good wing in Justin Jackson. Just the overall leadership of the team will be the difference.”

Gary Trent Jr., Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), SG, 2017

College: Duke

Here’s my Final 4: “Duke, Arizona, UCLA and Kansas.”

And the 2017 national champion is: “Duke! They’re battling right now and everything is clicking at the most perfect time.”

Vernon Carey Jr., University School (Davie, Fla.), F, 2019

College: Undecided

Here’s my Final 4: “Arizona, Kansas, Villanova and Kentucky.”

And the 2017 national champion is: “Arizona. I think they’re gonna step up defensively and show a lot more on that end than they’re showing right now. Then Allonzo Trier has been playing really well and the role players are gonna step up and get it done. I like their team. I think they’ll get it done.”

Trae Young, Norman North (Norman, Okla.), PG, 2017

College: Oklahoma

Here’s my Final 4: “Duke, Purdue, UCLA and Notre Dame.”

And the 2017 national champion is: “UCLA! I’m a Lonzo Ball fan! I like how he took a team that didn’t make either tourney last year to a top seed in the tourney this year.”

