Elite inside linebacker Teradja Mitchell commits to Ohio State

Teradja Mitchell, ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the Class of 2018 announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday during a ceremony at his school, Bishop Sullivan Catholic in Virginia Beach, Va.

Mitchell chose Ohio State over Florida State.

C O M M I T E D 110% …

To THE Ohio State University 🅾️

SHHH 🤐 … #S1LVER8ULLETS 🏳 pic.twitter.com/BCnpIcBvXC — Teradja Mitchell ™⁷ (@WhosThatNumber7) June 2, 2017

Mitchell, 6-2 and 243 pounds, was credited with 106 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and 12 quarterback hurries last season.

“Ohio State was behind and Florida State was the leader for awhile,” Mitchell told ESPN.com. “[Ohio State] really made a huge move when I visited and I actually got to see what Ohio State was really about. They showed me their plans for their players when they come in and Ohio State is one of the few schools in America that can give you the best of both worlds as far as having a great football program and a great academic program.”

Ohio State has 12 verbals commits in the class and is second behind Miami in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.