Elite OT Dylan Wonnum receives Under Armour jersey, ready to 'play with the best'

Tucker (Ga.) offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It was a great experience,” Wonnum said. “Everybody was here, and I’m glad they all made it.”

Wonnum is the No. 9-ranked offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports.

“It is going to be a good experience,” Wonnum said. “I just want to get better and play with the best.”

As for his recruitment, Wonnum said it’s still open and he texts with coaches every day. But one school has made an impression recently.

“I’m trying to think about it too much at the moment,” Wonnum said. “But the coaches text me every day—I talk to everyone, every day. The one who has stood out the most, though, would be Florida.”

Wonnum didn’t elaborate much on why the Gators have stood out in recent weeks, and he was certain to point out that several schools remained in the mix.

He’ll see plenty of competition at the Under Armour All-America Game, scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.