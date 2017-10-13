Elite PG Devon Dotson is off the board to Kansas

Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) point guard Devon Dotson ended his recruitment Friday evening during an announcement ceremony at his school, picking Kansas over Maryland, UCLA, Clemson, N.C. State and Florida.

“I’m a Jayhawk,” Dotson told USA Today Sports. “It was a long process, but I talked it over with my family this week and I knew that Kansas was the place I would excel the most.”

In Dotson, the Jayhawks add a bulldog of a point guard with elite breakdown ability, quickness, speed, finishing ability and the innate skill of making his teammates better through his infectious competitive drive.

He put the full repertoire on display this summer, pumping in 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game on the Under Armour circuit with Team Charlotte (N.C.). Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for Providence Day.

Dotson is ranked No. 26 overall in the ESPN 100 and is Kansas’ third commit from the 2018 class, joining Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) center David McCormack and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Silvio De Sousa.

But, if Dotson has his way, he won’t be the last commit.

Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.) wing Zion Williamson, Woodlands College Park (Woodlands, Texas) shooting guard Quentin Grimes and New Albany (New Albany, Ind.) shooting guard Romeo Langford, all five-star prospects, are all on Dotson’s wish list of college teammates.

“I want the best players there with me,” Dotson said. “It’s a great feeling to have this decision out of the way.”

