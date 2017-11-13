Elite receiver Devon Williams dons his new Under Armour All-American jersey

Just last month, Antelope Valley (Lancaster, Calif.) athlete Devon Williams broke an Antelope single-game scoring record, racking up six touchdowns in a 52-0 win over Little Rock; one of many feats for Williams this season.

Still, on Monday when the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to Williams’ school and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game, it was clear that this was the high point of his senior season.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s just blessing to be a part of this game,” Williams said. “I always watched the game since I was younger and to have the chance to play in it now is pretty surreal.”

Williams is considered the No. 1 athlete in the ESPN 300 and is mulling over offers everyone to Alabama to UCLA to Oregon.

Williams led the Antelopes to an 8-2 regular season finish.

Last weekend, the Antelopes rolled Righetti (Santa Maria) 39-18 in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’m gonna go out and celebrate by having a hard practice,” Williams said. “My only focus is winning this state title and I’m putting everything I have into that. I’ve shut my recruitment down and everything. Today makes me want it even more.”

