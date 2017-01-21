Elite safety Devon Hunter selects Virginia Tech

Devon Hunter, ranked as the No. 3 safety in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports, is remaining in state and committed to Virginia Tech at halftime of the Indian River (Chesapeake, Va.) basketball game Friday night.

Hunter, who had 33 reported offers, chose the Hokies over Alabama, Auburn, Florida and North Carolina.

He made an official visit to Florida last weekend, although he said he had made up his mind after the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Ranked as the No. 45 overall player by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Hunter played on both sides of the ball for Indian River with 85 tackles on defense and more than 1,200 yards rushing on offense. He scored 24 total touchdowns. He told 247Sports that he expects to play strong safety, free safety, nickel back and return kicks.

A U.S. Army All-American, he is ranked as No. 7 in the Scout 300, which makes him the highest-ranked Virginia Tech commit since the Scout rankings began.