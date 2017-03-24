Elite stars highlight the Jordan Brand Classic Regional rosters

Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) point guard Chris Lykes, Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) shooting guard Jordan Tucker and Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) shooting guard Brandon Randolph are just a few of the big names that will compete in the Jordan Brand Classic Regional Boys game April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The trio will join 19 other players from Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington D.C. in the game, which will tip before the National Girls game, which precedes the National Boys game.

Villanova leads the way with three signees represented in the game while Arizona, Minnesota and Miami each boast two apiece.

Here’s a look at the rosters.

Blue Team

Chris Lykes

Daron Russell

Collin Gillespie

Jamir Harris

Walter Whyte

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree

Kimani Lawrence

Clifton Moore

Deng Gak

Jermaine Samuels

Bourama Sidibe

Red Team

Jordan Tucker

Keith Williams

Brandon Randolph

Jose Alvarado

Isaiah Washington

Chris Duarte

Hasahn French

Andrew Platek

Greg Calixte

Jordan Nwora

