Elite stars highlight the Jordan Brand Classic Regional rosters

Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) point guard Chris Lykes, Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) shooting guard Jordan Tucker and Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) shooting guard Brandon Randolph are just a few of the big names that will compete in the Jordan Brand Classic Regional Boys game April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The trio will join 19 other players from Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington D.C. in the game, which will tip before the National Girls game, which precedes the National Boys game.
Villanova leads the way with three signees represented in the game while Arizona, Minnesota and Miami each boast two apiece.
Here’s a look at the rosters.
Blue Team
Chris Lykes
Daron Russell
Collin Gillespie
Jamir Harris
Walter Whyte
Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
Kimani Lawrence
Clifton Moore
Deng Gak
Jermaine Samuels
Bourama Sidibe
Red Team
Jordan Tucker
Keith Williams
Brandon Randolph
Jose Alvarado
Isaiah Washington
Chris Duarte
Hasahn French
Andrew Platek
Greg Calixte
Jordan Nwora
