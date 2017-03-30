Elite stars ready to compete in the American Family Insurance High School Slam and Three-Point contest

CHICAGO – Reading (Reading, Pa.) shooting guard Lonnie Walker watched eagerly Monday night as Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) guard Collin Sexton threw down mind-boggling dunk after dunk in route to claiming the POWERADE Jam Fest dunk title.

“Collin did his thing,” said Walker, a Miami signee. “It definitely made me want to get out there, but I had just played Saturday night and I didn’t have any legs. I just wanted to enjoy things this week, but I have some things planned for Friday.”

That’s when Walker will join a handful of other elite boys and girls players from around the country to compete in the American Family Insurance High School Slam and Three-Point Championships in Phoenix, site of the NCAA Final Four. The event will air on CBS on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Walker, a Miami signee, will compete in the slam dunk contest against high risers such as McNeil (Austin, Texas) shooting guard and Oregon signee Victor Bailey Jr. and Logansport (Ind.) shooting guard Jalen Adaway.

“I’ve got a few surprises I’m gonna pull out,” Walker said. “After seeing all my guys at the McDonald’s dunk contest made me even more ready to come out and put on a show. Stay tuned.”

In the three-point contest, Norman North (Norman, Okla.) point guard Trae Young, an Oklahoma signee who won the POWERADE JamFest three-point contest Monday, will compete against sharpshooters such as Sexton, an Alabama signee, and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) shooting guard and Duke signee Gary Trent Jr., among others.

The girls three-point contest will be competitive with North Shore (Houston) point guard Chasity Patterson, a Texas signee who won the POWERADE JamFest three-point contest Monday; Clinton (N.C.) point guard and Duke signee Mikalya Boykin; and Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.) wing and Connecticut signee Megan Walker, among others, all in the field.

“I definitely feel like I’m the best shooter in the country,” Trent said. “I want to come out and prove that at this event. There’s a lot of competition so it should be fun.”

Beyond the players selected by a committee, three players earned their spots by winning the #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote:

Dunk contest: Jay Shropshire, a 6-1 guard from Chattooga (Ga.)

Boys three-point contest: Cooper Neese, a 6-3 guard from Cloverdale (Ind.)

Girls three-point contest: Natalie Sanchez, a 5-8 guard from Burges (Texas)

