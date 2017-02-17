Elite wide receiver Mycah Pittman to transfer from Oaks Christian (Calif.)

About a week after USC commit quarterback Matt Corral withdrew from Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman announced on Twitter that he was leaving as well.

Pittman is not yet ranked by the recruiting services, but has six reported offers, including USC, Oregon State and an offer from Boston College this week.

I have withdrawn from Oaks Christian. pic.twitter.com/lAZfacpVHU — mycah pittman '19 (@MycahPittman) February 17, 2017

Pittman recorded 1,329 yards on 55 receptions, a whopping average of 24.2 yards per catch, and 10 receiving TDs. He had 317 yards in kickoff returns and added another score.

According to Eric Sondheimer of The Los Angeles Times, Pittman could end up at Calabassas, which is losing a number of its top receivers, including Keyshawn Johnson Jr. and Brendan Radley-Hiles. Johnson signed with Nebraska and Radley-Hiles transferred to IMG.