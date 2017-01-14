Elite wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey commits to Nebraska

Tyjon Lindsey has found a new home.

The four-star wide receiver from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) committed to Nebraska on Saturday after decommitting from Ohio State earlier in the week.

An Army All-American, Lindsey is ranked as the No. 1 player in Nevada, No. 6 wide receiver in the nation and No. 38 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Can I get a "Go Big Red" from all my NEBRASKA FANS⁉️ Lincoln, Nebraska here I come🌽🏴 — T-WAYNE…🏴 (@tyjonlindsey) January 14, 2017

In an interview with Scout.com, Lindsey said the reason he changed his mind was because he felt Nebraska offered him more playing time and a more wide-open style that features the pass.

“Ohio State has a ton of guys, they’ll be just fine,” Lindsey said. “At Ohio State, I would have been just another nice player but at Nebraska, I think I can be the guy right away and really showcase my talent better. They only have 3-4 receivers at Nebraska and want to bring in five guys this year.

“Ohio State is more of a run dominated team and if they have a great receiver, they’ll feature him but usually only that one guy gets a lot of catches. I know Nebraska wants to air things out and I want to be the guy for them. I want to be the guy that come in and makes a big impact and helps turn the program around and get other players to want to follow if we have success.”

Lindsey, who was savaged on social media by Ohio State fans after he decommitted, stressed the decision was not a knock on the Buckeyes program.

“I want to be clear, this was nothing against Ohio State, it’s a great program with a great staff,” he told Scout. I like Zach Smith, the WR coach a lot. I just had to make this move for me because in the short term and long term, I really felt like Nebraska was a better opportunity and a better overall situation for me.”

He met with Smith on Thursday. Smith tweeted this Friday:

Nothing better than a genuine, REAL visit. Really enjoyed yesterday and last night 💯💯 Major 🔑🔑🔑 #Zone6 — Zach Smith #Zone6 (@CoachZachSmith) January 13, 2017

Among those who tweeted their support is Gorman teammate Haskell Garrett, a defensive tackle who is heading to Ohio State.