Elle Ruffridge breaks the Iowa girls' basketball scoring record

POCAHONTAS, Ia. — Elle Ruffridge broke the state basketball scoring record at home, her favorite place in the world.

The Pocahontas Area senior sank a free throw with 7:32 left in the third quarter against Manson-Northwest Webster on Tuesday to surpass the previous mark of 2,756, set by Deb Remmerde of Rock Valley in 2003.

To her, it was the perfect time to become the new Iowa girls’ basketball scoring queen — on Senior Night, in front of a standing-room-only crowd at home.

“This is where I wanted to do it,” Ruffridge said. “It’s where my entire basketball career started.”

Pocahontas Area (21-1) won 73-44 in its final regular season game. The defending Class 3A state champions open regional play Saturday.

Ruffridge finished with 31 points and now stands at 2,774 for her high school career. She’s a Missouri State recruit.

