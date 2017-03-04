Ellender upsets Bossier

Ellender’s Patriots came to E. L. Reding Memorial Gymnasium looking for payback after losing to Bossier in the quarterfinals a year ago.

Friday night Tay Martin helped energize the Patriots as Ellender pulled away in the second half to get revenge in a 60-37 Class 4A quarterfinal upset victory.

The No. 7-seeded Patriots (24-11) will face the Westgate winner in the semifinals next week at Lake Charles. Bossier (No. 2 seed), the defending champions, ended its season at 30-7.

Martin, a 6-foot-4, 195-pounder, is a two-sport star for the Patriots. He has turned down offers in basketball and has already signed a football scholarship with Washington State. Martin was a thorn in the Bearkats’ side all night with a game-high 19 points.

“He (Martin) is a player,” Ellender coach Cornwell Scott said. “He handles himself well on both ends of the court. He uses his quickness and speed to make plays.”

Martin was just one reason the Ellender full-court trapping defense gave Bossier so much trouble all night.

“We kept changing our press because Bossier was making adjustments,” Scott added. “We also took away No. 1 (Tybren Wimberly) in the second half. We did a better job of finding him and closing out.”

Wimberly kept the Bearkats in the game during the first half with 12 points, including a pair of 3s. He did not score in the second half.

While Ellender jumped to first quarter leads of 6-1 and 10-5, Bossier was able to tie the score at the end of the quarter on a 3-pointer by Wimberly.

The Bearkats didn’t appear to let Ellender’s press bother them as much in the second quarter. A nice pass from Antonio Davis set Chris Davenport up for a dunk and Bossier had a 19-16 lead. The ‘Kats extended the lead to 26-23 at halftime.

However, it was all Ellender in the second half. The Patriots outscored Bossier 16-1 in the third quarter as they raced to a 39-27 advantage after three.

“Their press had a cumulative effect on us,” Bossier coach Jeremiah Williams said. “Our guys got lazy and loosey-goosey with the ball so we made turnovers. The 6-0 run they had coming out of the half hurt. We were stagnant. They were hungry.”

As for Wimberly, Williams added, “He lost his legs in the second half. The press took its toll on him. He wasn’t getting the same lift on his jump shot.”

Bossier, known for its own suffocating defense, played without two players in its rotation. Tyron McCoy was held out due to an irregular heartbeat and Tyrese English missed all three playoff games.

Ellender extended its lead throughout the fourth quarter as the Patriots outscored the home team 21-10.